Taiwan stocks post biggest one-day pct gain in 3 months
#Industrials
May 2, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks post biggest one-day pct gain in 3 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 2.33 percent on
Wednesday, getting a boost from gains in other regional bourses
after strong U.S. factory activity data, and from a decision by
Taiwan's government to water down planned electricity price
hikes. 	
    It was the bourse's biggest single-day percentage gain in
three months. 	
    PC maker Asustek rose by the maximum 7 percent
allowed after its first-quarter profit beat forecasts, helping
make computer stocks one of the top gainers.	
    Opto-electronics stocks led gains, with panel maker
Chimei Innolux up 6.2 percent after its first-quarter
results.	
    In contrast, Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision
 fell for a second session following
worse-than-expected quarterly earnings. It ended down 3 percent
after opening limit down. 	
    Its fall made the other electricals sub-index the
worst performer of the day and the only sub-index to decline,
down 1 percent.	
    The main TAIEX index rose 175.09 points to 7,676.81.	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.086 to trade at
T$29.146, a near eight-month high.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers in April, marking their
first month of net sales since November. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)

