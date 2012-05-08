FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks end flat; Nanya soars on Micron news
May 8, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks end flat; Nanya soars on Micron news

TAIPEI, May 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks closed flat on
Tuesday, though DRAM maker Nanya Technology gained by
the 7-percent daily limit after its technology partner Micron
 won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy bankrupt
Japanese maker Elpida Memory. 	
    Nanya and Micron have a partnership agreement, raising the
possibility that Nanya would become part of a bigger alliance
that could take on South Korean competitors.  	
    Other DRAM makers also closed higher, with Powerchip
 up 6.1 percent and Rexchip 3.2 percent
higher on the secondary market.	
    The gains were offset by losses in textiles and
department stores, both of which shed more than 1
percent.	
    The main TAIEX index inched up 0.1 percent or 7.63
points to 7,545.71, recovering a little from the previous
session's steep loss.	
    Smartphone maker HTC was flat. It posted an
improvement in April sales from March. 	
    The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at
T$29.310.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their
total selling to T$22.58 billion this month. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

