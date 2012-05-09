FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; Greece ups risk aversion, tax a worry
May 9, 2012 / 1:11 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks fall; Greece ups risk aversion, tax a worry

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.8 percent on
Wednesday, joining regional boursdes in declines as uncertainty
over Greece's future cut appetite for risk, while confusion over
Taiwan's controversial plan for a tax on stock trading profit
added to worries.	
    The main TAIEX index opened 60.38 points lower at
7,485.33, after ending flat in prior session.	
    UMC, the world's No.2 contract chip maker, and
Quanta Computer the world's biggest laptop PC contract
manufacturer, both slipped more than 1 percent. They both
announced declines in April sales. 
 	
    Investor sentiment was also hit after local media reported
President Ma Ying-jeou asked legislators to review the tax plan
on Friday. That came hours after lawmakers said they will
postpone debate of the bill until the next session that starts
in September. 	
    The Taiwan dollar inched up slightly to trade at
T$29.344.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total selling to T$26.05 billion this month.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

