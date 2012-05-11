Taiwan stocks end lower; banks, Acer down

TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks ended 1.1 percent lower on Friday, joining regional bourses in falls as the eurozone's woes cut appetite for risk, while banking shares fell as investors fretted over JPMorgan's $2 billion hedging loss. Computer maker Acer shed 0.62 percent after saying its unconsolidated April sales were 11 percent lower than a year earlier. It had fallen as much as 4.6 percent during the session. Hon Hai Precision Industry slipped 1.5 percent. The electronics giant reported a 10 percent fall in April sales from March, but said it will achieve a 10-percent revenue growth target this year. Chipmaker TSMC was among the few gainers, up 0.23 percent after reporting a big rise in April sales and benefitting from upbeat comments from industry leader Intel. Electronics shares lost 0.78 percent while banks fell 1.68 percent. The main TAIEX index fell 82.64 points to 7,401.37, after opening down 0.15 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.023 to trade at T$29.372. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$38.23 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)