Taiwan stocks end lower; banks, Acer down
May 11, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks end lower; banks, Acer down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks ended 1.1 percent
lower on Friday, joining regional bourses in falls as the
eurozone's woes cut appetite for risk, while banking shares
 fell as investors fretted over JPMorgan's $2
billion hedging loss. 	
    Computer maker Acer shed 0.62 percent after saying
its unconsolidated April sales were 11 percent lower than a year
earlier. It had fallen as much as 4.6 percent
during the session.  	
    Hon Hai Precision Industry slipped 1.5 percent.
The electronics giant reported a 10 percent fall in April sales
from March, but said it will achieve a 10-percent revenue growth
target this year.  	
    Chipmaker TSMC was among the few gainers, up 0.23
percent after reporting a big rise in April sales
 and benefitting from upbeat comments from
industry leader Intel. 	
    Electronics shares lost 0.78 percent while banks
fell 1.68 percent.	
    The main TAIEX index fell 82.64 points to 7,401.37,
after opening down 0.15 percent.       	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.023 to trade at
T$29.372.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$38.23 billion this month.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

