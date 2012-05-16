FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down as govt set to step in; Chimei up
May 16, 2012

Taiwan stocks down as govt set to step in; Chimei up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened down 0.26
percent on Wednesday, hit again by risk aversion, as the
government prepared to act to stabilise the market through four
state funds that have T$30 billion ($1 billion) ready to invest,
according to media reports. 	
    The government has also set up a task force to monitor the
market, the reports said.	
    LCD makers were among top gainers, up 1.08 percent,
propelled by a 4.27 percent jump Chimei Innolux 
jumped, after three directors from the original Chimei side of
merged LCD maker resigned from the board on Tuesday. 	
    The board Chimei Innolux will now be mainly led by Hon Hai
 via its stake in the original Innolux. Newspapers also
said the company is in touch with private equity and Chinese
investors to look for a strategic investor.     	
    The main TAIEX index fell 18.93 points to 7,376.71
at opening, after ending up 0.25 percent.    	
    Electronics shares however sipped 0.23 percent.
Banking shares advanced 0.12 percent.	
    The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.056 to trade at
T$29.570.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total selling to T$56.02 billion this month.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

