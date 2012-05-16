Taiwan stocks end down 2 pct; HTC tumbles

TAIPEI, May 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks closed down 2.18 percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in falls as the eurozone's woes cut appetite for risk, with smartphone maker HTC tumbling on news U.S. sales of some new phones will be delayed. The main TAIEX index fell 161.07 points to 7,234.57. All sub-indices declined, with oil and gas stocks in the lead, losing 3.87 percent, followed by computer stocks, down 3.12 percent. HTC shed 6.6 percent on the news of the delay of shipments for new models in the key U.S. market due to customs inspections. For a full story, see The Taiwan dollar was weaker by T$0.074 to trade at T$29.588. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$56.02 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)