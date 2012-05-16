FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks end down 2 pct; HTC tumbles
#Communications Equipment
May 16, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks end down 2 pct; HTC tumbles

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks closed down 2.18
percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in falls as the
eurozone's woes cut appetite for risk, with smartphone maker HTC
 tumbling on news U.S. sales of some new phones will be
delayed. 	
    The main TAIEX index fell 161.07 points to 7,234.57.
All sub-indices declined, with oil and gas stocks in the
lead, losing 3.87 percent, followed by computer stocks,
down 3.12 percent.   	
    HTC shed 6.6 percent on the news of the delay of shipments
for new models in the key U.S. market due to customs
inspections. For a full story, see 	
    The Taiwan dollar was weaker by T$0.074 to trade at
T$29.588.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total selling to T$56.02 billion this month.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
