Taiwan stocks tumble; Ta Chong surges on Carlyle deal
May 18, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks tumble; Ta Chong surges on Carlyle deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks tumbled 2.8 percent
on Friday, as investors sold off Asian shares after more signs
of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil
in Greece, but Ta Chong Bank surged on news it will be
sold.	
    Ta Chong rose by the maximum 7 percent allowed in a session
after Reuters reported that private equity firm Carlyle Group
and Ta Chong's other major shareholders plan to sell it to
Yuanta Financial in a deal worth up to T$37 billion
($1.25 billion). 	
    It closed at T$11.75, while the deal is pitched at T$17 per
share, sources told Reuters, an over 44 percent premium. Before
the news of the deal, Ta Chong had fallen 3 percent. Yuanta
ended down 3.47 percent. 	
    The main TAIEX index fell 205.58 points to 7,151.19,
after opening down 1.42 percent.	
    Opto-electronics were the biggest losers, down 4.3
percent, while electronics shares and banking shares
 lost 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.	
    EnTie Commercial Bank shed 2.9 percent. Private
equity firm Longreach Group said it is seeking T$30 or more a
share for its stake in the bank. 	
    The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.045 to trade at
T$29.605.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing down
their total selling slightly to T$67.13 billion this month.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

