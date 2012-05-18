Taiwan stocks tumble; Ta Chong surges on Carlyle deal

TAIPEI, May 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks tumbled 2.8 percent on Friday, as investors sold off Asian shares after more signs of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, but Ta Chong Bank surged on news it will be sold. Ta Chong rose by the maximum 7 percent allowed in a session after Reuters reported that private equity firm Carlyle Group and Ta Chong's other major shareholders plan to sell it to Yuanta Financial in a deal worth up to T$37 billion ($1.25 billion). It closed at T$11.75, while the deal is pitched at T$17 per share, sources told Reuters, an over 44 percent premium. Before the news of the deal, Ta Chong had fallen 3 percent. Yuanta ended down 3.47 percent. The main TAIEX index fell 205.58 points to 7,151.19, after opening down 1.42 percent. Opto-electronics were the biggest losers, down 4.3 percent, while electronics shares and banking shares lost 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent respectively. EnTie Commercial Bank shed 2.9 percent. Private equity firm Longreach Group said it is seeking T$30 or more a share for its stake in the bank. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.045 to trade at T$29.605. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing down their total selling slightly to T$67.13 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)