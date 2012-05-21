FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; HTC, banks up
May 21, 2012

Taiwan stocks rise; HTC, banks up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.19 percent
on Monday, joining regional bourses in cautious gains, with HTC
 higher after the smartphone maker said that some of
its smartphones have passed inspection by U.S. customs.	
    The main TAIEX index opened 13.71 points higher at
7,164.90, recovering from a 2.79 percent tumble in prior
session.	
    HTC was up 1.62 percent. It had said last week that some
shipments of phones were delayed by U.S. customs inspection,
sending its share tumbling. 	
    Electronics shares climbed 0.71 percent and banking
shares jumped 0.86 percent. 	
    The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.63.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their
total selling to T$80.5 billion this month. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
