Taiwan stocks flat; Ta Chong tumbles on bid collapse
#Financials
May 25, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks flat; Ta Chong tumbles on bid collapse

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were flat after a
slight decline at the open on Friday as caution remained over
risky assets due the eurozone's troubles, while Ta Chong Bank
 tumbled after the collapse of a bid for it.	
    The main TAIEX index opened down 0.12 percent and
was last trading up 6 points at 7,130.99. 	
    Ta Chong Bank fell by the maximum allowed 6.8 percent after
Yuanta Financial said it had pulled out of an up to
$1.25 billion bid for the smaller bank, which is part owned by
private equity firm Carlyle. Yuanta shares were down 0.39
percent. 	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.026 to trade at
T$29.619.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$95.31 billion this month.
 	
        	
 (Editing by Jonathan Standing)

