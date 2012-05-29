FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks post biggest pct gain in over 5 mths
#Financials
May 29, 2012 / 5:48 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks post biggest pct gain in over 5 mths

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks climbed 2.89
percent to their best percentage gain in more than five months
on Tuesday, boosted by a plan for a  capital gains tax by the
ruling KMT Party that favours investors more than an earlier
proposal put forward by cabinet.	
    The main TAIEX index ended up 206.29 points or 2.89
percent at 7,342.29, its biggest one-day percentage rally since
Dec. 21. 	
    The auto sector was the top winner, surging 6.75
percent. The heavily weighted electronics and financials
sub-indexes were both up about 3 percent.   	
    Under the proposal by KMT, which has a slight majority in
the cabinet, investors have the choice of paying the tax when
the market trades above 8,500 points or they can add their stock
trading profits to their annual income, a KMT lawmaker said.
 	
    The plan prompted the finance minister to resign on Tuesday.
  	
    The Taiwan dollar climbed slightly to T$29.614.  	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their
total selling this month to T$100.65 billion.  	
    	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

