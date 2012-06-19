FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down; electronics component and banks lower
June 19, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks down; electronics component and banks lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks ended 0.11 percent
lower on Tuesday, weighed by electronics component counters
 and banking shares.
    The main TAIEX index fell 8.37 points to 7,273.13,
after opening flat. Banking stocks fell 0.89 percent while
electronics component makers lost 0.90 percent.
    Electronics counters slipped 0.22 percent. HTC
 however gained 3.9 percent.
    Pegatron edged up 0.24 percent, after reports that
it received monthly orders of more than 1 million units for
Microsoft Corp's self-branded tablet Surface.
 
    The company declined to comment on the reports.     
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.020 to trade at
T$29.866.
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, picking up
T$6.46 billion. 
        
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

