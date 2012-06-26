FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks lower; tourism down
June 26, 2012

Taiwan stocks lower; tourism down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened down 0.3
percent on Tuesday, joining a regional decline as investors
remained wary over the euro zone crisis, with tourism couters
 among the biggest losers, down 0.73 percent.
    The main TAIEX index fell 21.16 points to 7,145.22,
after ending down 0.77 percent in the previous session.
    Electronics shares fell 0.48 percent, with Chimei Innolux
 edging down 0.4 percent. The loss-making panel maker
said it will raise T$6 billion ($200 million) in an offering of
600 million new shares. 
    Financial shares were down 0.38 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.018 to trade at
T$29.977.
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their
total selling to T$26.52 billion this month. 
        
 Reporting by Clare Jim

