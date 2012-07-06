FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down; HTC falls ahead of earnings
#Communications Equipment
July 6, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks down; HTC falls ahead of earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks eased after opening
flat on Friday, with HTC Corp falling 2.5 percent
ahead of second-quarter earnings to be announced later in the
day.
    By 0104 GMT, the main TAIEX index has fallen 0.22
percent to 7,370.69. The index ended down 0.47 percent in the
previous session.
    HTC's rival Samsung Electronics Co estimated
record Q2 earnings earlier in the day. 
    Electronics shares were off 0.29 percent. 
    Apple Inc supplier Largan Precision slipped 1.83
percent, after reports that it posted the lowest monthly revenue
in two years in June. 
    Banking shares lost 0.25 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.009 to trade at
T$29.899.
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total buying down to T$213 million this month.
 
        
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

