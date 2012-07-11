FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall, weighed by TSMC
#Semiconductors
July 11, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall, weighed by TSMC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.61 percent
on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in declines, with TSMC
 and other chip makers lower after top chip gear maker
Applied Materials slashed its full year targets
.
    At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index was down 
44.27 points at 7,207.08, extending a 0.8 percent loss in prior
session.
    TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, shed 1.26
percent, dragging down the semiconductor sub-index by
1.07 percent.
    TSMC said its unconsolidated sales in June rose 20.2 percent
from a year earlier, but edged down 1.7 percent from May.
 
    The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at
T$30.03.
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total selling to T$8.354 billion this month.
 
        
 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

