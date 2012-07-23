Taiwan stocks down; HTC weighs after Beats stake sale

TAIPEI, July 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.82 percent on Monday, with HTC Corp losing 2.67 percent, after the smartphone maker sold 25 percent of its holding in audio technology firm Beats Electronics back to Beats' founders. The main TAIEX index fell 58.69 points to 7,105.99, after ending up 0.23 percent in the previous session. Chip makers were among the biggest drag, with heavyweight TSMC down 2.22 percent. The company flagged a cautious outlook last Thursday despite posting a quarterly profit that was its second highest on record. Electronics shares shed 1.53 percent, while financial shares fell 1.15 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.034 to trade at T$30.029. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing down their total selling to T$37.86 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)