Taiwan stocks bounce; AU down after results
July 26, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks bounce; AU down after results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks bounced 0.48
percent on Thursday, though AU Optronics Corp lost
3.16 percent after posting a worse-than-expected loss last
quarter and warning of the worst-ever times for the flat-panel
industry. 
    Taiwan's parliament approved on Wednesday a controversial
tax on capital gains, ending a drawn-out saga that cost the job
of a finance minister, hit the government's popularity and led
to sharp falls in the stock market. 
    The main TAIEX index rose 33.81 points to 7,012.94,
after ending down 0.42 percent in the previous session. 
    The semiconductors sub-index was the top gainer, up
1.35 percent, led by a 1.21 percent rise in TSMC.
Rival UMC rose 1.2 percent after reporting earnings
the previous day. 
    Electronics shares advanced 0.87 percent, while
banking shares rose 0.54 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.038 to trade at
T$30.168.
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing
their total selling to T$64.05 billion this month.
 
        
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

