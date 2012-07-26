Taiwan stocks bounce; AU down after results

TAIPEI, July 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks bounced 0.48 percent on Thursday, though AU Optronics Corp lost 3.16 percent after posting a worse-than-expected loss last quarter and warning of the worst-ever times for the flat-panel industry. Taiwan's parliament approved on Wednesday a controversial tax on capital gains, ending a drawn-out saga that cost the job of a finance minister, hit the government's popularity and led to sharp falls in the stock market. The main TAIEX index rose 33.81 points to 7,012.94, after ending down 0.42 percent in the previous session. The semiconductors sub-index was the top gainer, up 1.35 percent, led by a 1.21 percent rise in TSMC. Rival UMC rose 1.2 percent after reporting earnings the previous day. Electronics shares advanced 0.87 percent, while banking shares rose 0.54 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.038 to trade at T$30.168. Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to T$64.05 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)