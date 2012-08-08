Taiwan stocks rise, Hon Hai inches up

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday, with Apple's major supplier Hon Hai up slightly after saying it was in talks with Sharp Corp about buying a bigger stake in the struggling Japanese TV maker. The main TAIEX index jumped 36.13 points to 7,331.59 at the opening bell, extending a 0.13 percent gain in the previous session. Hon Hai added 0.69 percent, while Sharp rose 3.83 percent in Tokyo trading. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.006 to trade at T$29.949. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)