Taiwan stocks rise, Hon Hai inches up
August 8, 2012 / 1:11 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks rise, Hon Hai inches up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.5  percent on
Wednesday, with Apple's major supplier Hon Hai up
slightly after saying it was in talks with Sharp Corp 
about buying a bigger stake in the struggling Japanese TV maker.
 
    The main TAIEX index jumped 36.13 points to 7,331.59
at the opening bell, extending a 0.13 percent gain in the
previous session. 
    Hon Hai added 0.69 percent, while Sharp rose 3.83 percent in
Tokyo trading. 
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.006 to trade at
T$29.949.
           
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

