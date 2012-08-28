Taiwan stocks end down; Hon Hai hit by affiliate's loss

TAIPEI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 1.42 percent on Tuesday, with Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision shedding 3.8 percent after an affiliate posted its worst ever first-half loss. The main TAIEX index ended down 106.28 points at 7,361.94, with panel makers and other electricals both down over 3 percent. Foxconn International Holdings, a Nokia handset maker that is about 70 percent owned by Hon Hai, posted on Tuesday its worst-ever first-half net loss due to dismal orders. Hon Hai's chairman said he hopes to reach a deal with Japan's Sharp on its planned stake purchase this week. Hon Hai is also due to report first-half and second-quarter earnings later this week, with analysts forecasting a drop of about 35 percent in net profit from the previous quarter. The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to stand at T$29.959. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total buying to T$92.48 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)