FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks up; financial stocks extend gains
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 4, 2013 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks up; financial stocks extend gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks climbed 0.3 percent
on Monday, with financial shares extending gains after China
announced a series of measures to open its securities and
futures markets to Taiwan.
    The main TAIEX index rose 26.79 points to 7,882.76,
after ending flat in the previous session.
    Electronics shares were up 0.5 percent. HTC Corp
, however, shed 1.4 percent ahead of an investor
conference due in the afternoon.    
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.069 to stand at
T$29.599 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 
Japan..........  S.Korea.....  S.E. Asia..... 
Hong Kong.....  China.......  Australia/NZ.. 
India.........  
    REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Scrolling stocks news US...... 
Scrolling stocks news Europe.. 
Wall Street Week Ahead.............. 
Global Week Ahead.................. 
Real time FX commentary...........    
    DIARIES:    
U.S. earnings diary.............. 
Top global economic events....... 
All diaries.......................... 
    TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... 
European companies.... Forex............. 
Global economy...... Technology, media. 
Financial services.... Political risk...... 
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com         
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index............. 

 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.