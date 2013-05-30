FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks ease, track regional peers
May 30, 2013 / 1:16 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks ease, track regional peers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks eased 0.25 percent
on Thursday, joining regional peers, with banks the
biggest drag on the index, dropping 0.9 percent.
    The main TAIEX index fell 20.93 points to 8,316.97,
after ending up 0.91 percent in the previous session. 
    Electronics shares retreated 0.44 percent, with LCD
panel makers Innolux Corp and AU Optronics 
both shedding over 1 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.161 to stand at
T$29.959 to the U.S. dollar.
   
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

