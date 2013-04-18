FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Computer Hardware
April 18, 2013 / 6:00 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks tick down, Apple suppliers among losers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks slipped 0.23
percent on Thursday, with Apple suppliers including Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd among the biggest
fallers on fears of weakening sales of the iPhone and iPad.
 
    Hon Hai shed 1.3 percent and Largan Precision Co Ltd
 dropped 3.2 percent.   
    The main TAIEX index ended at 7,791.35 points, with
electronics shares down 0.25 percent.   
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.022 at T$29.878 
to the U.S. dollar. 
 
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

