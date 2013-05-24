FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rebound; Largan Precision jumps
#Computer Hardware
May 24, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks rebound; Largan Precision jumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.4 percent on
Friday in a rebound along with most regional bourses, helped by
gains in Apple Inc suppliers such as Largan Precision
. 
    The main TAIEX index opened up at 8,273.21 points,
recovering from a 1.9 percent slump in the previous session.   
    Largan jumped 2.8 percent, while Hon Hai Precision 
inched up 0.1 percent.
    Electronics shares climbed 0.5 percent, while
banking was off 0.1 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.025 to the U.S.
dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

