Taiwan stocks hit over 6-yr closing high

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.7 percent to close at their highest level in more than six years on Tuesday, outperforming most regional bourses, as investors shrugged off disappointing May export data.. The main TAIEX index ended at 9,222.37 points, a level not seen since May 2008. Among the top winners, both electronics and banks climbed 0.7 percent or more. They were the market's two most heavily-weighted sectors. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.16 percent at T$30.00 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)