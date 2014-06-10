FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks hit over 6-yr closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.7 percent
to close at their highest level in more than six years on
Tuesday, outperforming most regional bourses, as investors
shrugged off disappointing May export data..    
    The main TAIEX index ended at 9,222.37 points, a
level not seen since May 2008.  
    Among the top winners, both electronics and banks
 climbed 0.7 percent or more. They were the market's two
most heavily-weighted sectors. 
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.16 percent at T$30.00 to
the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
