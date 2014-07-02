FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks reach highest close since Nov 2007; TSMC jumps
July 2, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks reach highest close since Nov 2007; TSMC jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent to
their highest close in nearly seven years on Wednesday as
investor sentiment got a lift after Wall Street tasted all-time
highs.
    The main TAIEX index finished at 9.484.96 points,
its highest since November 2007, with tech shares 1
percent higher.
    Among the biggest winners was TSMC, which is the
world's top contract chip maker and produces chips for Apple Inc
. It gained 3.5 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.244 percent to stand at
T$29.862 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

