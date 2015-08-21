FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks drop more than 2 pct, hit by Wall Street fall
#Semiconductors
August 21, 2015 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks drop more than 2 pct, hit by Wall Street fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 2.19 percent in midmorning trade Friday, after opening lower following a steep decline on Wall Street and in other regional markets.

Concerns about a slowdown in Chinese growth have hammered equities worldwide, particularly tech shares, which are a key part of Taiwan’s export-led economy.

Taiwan’s export orders contracted by a wider-than-expected margin in July, data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
