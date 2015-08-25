Taiwan stocks rally 3 pct on govt fund buying hopes

TAIPEI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks climbed 3 percent on Tuesday on hopes the government will soon step in to shore up market confidence after the market plunged to a near three-year low in the previous session.

By 0226 GMT, the main index was up 3 percent at 7,637.30 points, with techs and banks both scoring a 3 percent gain or more.

On Monday, vice finance minister Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the National Security Fund, said the government is “aggressively evaluating” the possibility of buying local equities, after concerns about China’s slowing economy sparked a savage global market selloff.