Taiwan stocks fall 2 pct; China weighs
September 1, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall 2 pct; China weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks extended losses to 2 percent in midday trading on Tuesday as a slump in China markets cast shadows on the island’s biggest export destination.

As of 0216 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 2.0 percent to 8,012.29 points, after closing at 8,174.92 points in the previous session. China’s Shanghai Composite Index was down more than 4 percent.

The electronics subindex sank 2.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.365 to T$32.445 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair

