FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks up on bargain hunting, tech sector strong
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 9, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up on bargain hunting, tech sector strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday on broad-based gains, led by bargain hunting as investors chased tech shares higher.

As of 0110 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 2.2 percent, to 8,176.63 points, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 2.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.9 percent.

Big-caps were up with shares in chipmaker TSMC up 3.3 percent, while those of its smaller rival UMC were up 1.8 percent. Shares in Hon Hai Precision, which goes by the trade name Foxconn and is the main assembler for Apple Inc’s iPhones, were also up 1.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.375 to T$32.628 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.