Taiwan stocks up on bargain hunting, tech sector strong

TAIPEI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday on broad-based gains, led by bargain hunting as investors chased tech shares higher.

As of 0110 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 2.2 percent, to 8,176.63 points, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 2.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.9 percent.

Big-caps were up with shares in chipmaker TSMC up 3.3 percent, while those of its smaller rival UMC were up 1.8 percent. Shares in Hon Hai Precision, which goes by the trade name Foxconn and is the main assembler for Apple Inc’s iPhones, were also up 1.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.375 to T$32.628 per U.S. dollar.