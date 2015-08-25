Taiwan stocks end up 3.6 pct on hopes of govt fund buying

TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded from steep losses in the prior session on hopes the government would soon step in to shore up market confidence after the key index plunged to a near three-year low on Monday.

The main index closed 3.6 percent higher at 7,675.64 points, with techs and banks both jumping more than 3 percent.

Vice Finance Minister Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the National Security Fund, said the fund would buy shares, without giving details.

On Monday, the market hit a near three-year low after concerns about China’s slowing economy sparked a savage global market selloff. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)