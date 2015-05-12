FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan to finish compiling formosa bond index by Q3-source
May 12, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan to finish compiling formosa bond index by Q3-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan plans to finish compiling a formosa bond index to be tracked by exchange-traded funds (ETF) by the third quarter this year, said an official at Taiwan’s GreTai Securities Market, in a step aimed at developing its nascent offshore yuan market.

“The index can come out in the third quarter at the latest,” the official told Reuters on Tuesday.

A formosa bond is debt issued in Taiwan but denominated in the Chinese yuan currency.

Taiwan is expected to develop a yield curve for its offshore yuan bond market on May 25. The yield curve will include bonds rated A to A- with tenors from one-year to 10-year.

Taiwan’s GreTai Securities Market declined to comment when reached by Reuters.

The so-called formosa bond market has been growing rapidly in Taiwan. Issuance in the first quarter of this year reached 11.8 billion yuan ($1.90 billion), compared to 1.5 billion yuan a year ago.

The GreTai Securities Market earlier adjusted the formosa bond issuance target this year from 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) to 30 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

