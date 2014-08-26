FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India tea prices drop on rising supplies
August 26, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

India tea prices drop on rising supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Average tea prices in India, the
world's second-biggest producer, fell at last week's auction on
subdued demand and higher supplies from the top producing
north-eastern state of Assam.
    The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 152.43
rupees per kg last week, down 4.5 percent from the previous
auction, while prices of the dust grade edged up 0.9 percent to
165.61 rupees per kg.
    "Supply of CTC leaf rose, but demand wasn't robust. Buyers
are expecting further rise in supplies in coming weeks," said a
Kolkata-based dealer.
    India's tea production in June rose 3.3 percent from a year
earlier to 141.32 million kg as plucking gained momentum in the
southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. 
    The country's tea exports in the first half of 2014 rose 6.7
percent from a year earlier to 94.53 million kg due to higher
purchases by the UK and Pakistan. 

    Prices at the latest auction (Aug.19-21)
    (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Variety    Offered quantity     Sold quantity   Average Price
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf      3,227,564            2,073,943         152.43
CTC Dust      1,401,926            1,124,273         165.61

    Prices in the previous auction (Aug. 12-14)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Variety    Offered quantity     Sold quantity   Average Price
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf      2,784,118            1,816,616         159.59
CTC Dust      1,360,286              949,449         164.16 

    Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association

 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
