Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 9
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 9, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1354.68     -0.94%   -12.900
 USD/JPY                          79.56       -0.13%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5457          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1582.81      0.02%     0.310
 US CRUDE                         84.76        0.37%     0.310
 DOW JONES                        12772.47    -0.96%   -124.20
 ASIA ADRS                        118.30      -1.22%     -1.46
 THAI STOCKS                      1200.08     -0.14%     -1.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                               
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro slump on growth worry after weak
US jobs 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-China-linked shares lift Singapore 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL 
    Thailand's largest construction firm is in talks with new
investors to replace Max Myanmar Group in the $50 billion Dawei
project in Myanmar, an Italian-Thai unit said on
Friday. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Jobs selloff erases Wall St's gains for week          
 > Prices advance on disappointing jobs data            
 > Euro hits two-yr lows; China data awaited           
 > Gold extends losses to 3rd session after US data    
 > Oil falls as tepid US jobs growth disappoints        
 > Thai press digest                               
 > Political risk box on Thailand                
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

