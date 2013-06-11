FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks fall 5 pct, poised for worst day since Oct 2011
June 11, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Thai stocks fall 5 pct, poised for worst day since Oct 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s benchmark stock index fell more than 5 percent at one stage on Tuesday, part of a regional sell-off after Standard & Poor’s revised its outlook for the U.S. sovereign credit rating to “stable” from “negative”.

That raised the prospect of an outflow of funds to the United States, out of Southeast Asian stocks.

The main index was down 4.5 percent at 1,460.04 at 0834 GMT. If it stays around that level, the index would have its worst day since October 2011.

Other Southeast Asian stock markets also fell, with Philippine shares down 4.6 percent and Indonesian stocks off 3.8 percent.

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
