Thai stocks turn lower as political crisis continues
December 9, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Thai stocks turn lower as political crisis continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thai stocks turned lower near the midsession break on Monday, erasing early gains as anti-government protesters pressed ahead with mass demonstrations to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her administration.

The benchmark SET index had risen 1.2 percent in early trade after Yingluck called a snap election, but it was down 0.3 percent at 0456 GMT when it became clear that her move had failed to defuse the tensions. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)

