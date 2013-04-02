FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai stocks fall at midday; ex-dividend weighs
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 2, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Thai stocks fall at midday; ex-dividend weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's SET index 
fell 0.4 percent to 1,543.33 by the midsession break of 0530 GMT
on Tuesday, led down by losses in large caps such as Thaicom Pcl
 and Siam Cement Pcl which traded
ex-dividend.
    About 8.5 million shares changed hands, 49 percent of the 
full-day average over the past 30 sessions. 
    Caution ahead of the Bank of Thailand's interest rate
meeting on Wednesday would keep the market rangebound while
buying orders from domestic funds would remain supportive,
brokers said. 
    "Foreign capital direction will remain unclear as some
foreign investors will await the MPC meeting result," Maybank
Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
    "However, new capital from Trigger funds that entered the
market since last week will help limit the SET downside," the
broker said.
    Technically, the index could touch 1,525 after breaching
1,550 level, said a strategist at broker Krungsri Securities.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0559 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1543.33      -0.4%    -6.220
 SET 100 INDEX                    2272.82     -0.33%    -7.560
 SET 50 INDEX                     1014.88     -0.24%    -2.470
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1011        -0.38%    -3.900
 SET ENERGY                       20702.5     -0.15%   -32.030
 SET BANK                         596.67       0.32%     1.880
 SET TELECOMS                     215.24      -0.93%    -2.030
 SET PROPERTY                     345.73      -1.19%    -4.160
 SET FINANCE                      1801.01     -1.02%   -18.520
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               8450488   23874770     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.