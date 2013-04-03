FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks edge down in choppy session ahead of interest rate decision
April 3, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks edge down in choppy session ahead of interest rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's benchmark SET index
 was down 0.14 percent at 1,548.33 at 0410 GMT, after
market players cashed in on early gains in shares of large cap
energy companies ahead of the Bank of Thailand's
interest rate decision.
    Investors remained on the sidelines, as the market saw light
trading volume with about 4.4 million shares changing hands, 26
percent of the full day average over the past 30 sessions.
    Thailand's central bank is likely to leave interest rates on
hold for a fourth straight meeting which is due later in the
day. 
    Trading is likely to continue to be volatile thanks to
speculation about the interest rate. However, a return of
foreign capital on Tuesday would bolster sentiment, with the
index likely testing 1,560 on the day, broker Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said in a note on Wednesday.
    Analysts expected fund outflows from Malaysia's equities and
bond markets in the near term on election-related concerns.
 
    "There should be a bit of buying interest in blue chips and
large caps in ASEAN in a short term due to unwinding activities
in Malaysia's stocks and bonds," senior strategist Wikij
Tirawannarat at Bualuang Securities wrote in a research note.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0418 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1548.34     -0.14%    -2.200
 SET 100 INDEX                    2283.71     -0.12%    -2.640
 SET 50 INDEX                     1021.74     -0.01%    -0.150
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1020.8       0.11%     1.100
 SET ENERGY                       20966.13     0.12%    24.920
 SET BANK                         602.26       0.65%     3.890
 SET TELECOMS                     216.04      -0.79%    -1.710
 SET PROPERTY                     341.33      -0.89%    -3.050
 SET FINANCE                      1791.97     -0.72%   -12.970
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               5386827   18228981     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
