Thai stocks fall ahead of ruling in PM Yingluck asset case
April 4, 2013 / 5:07 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks fall ahead of ruling in PM Yingluck asset case

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's share market skidded
to an almost two-week low as investors worried about an upcoming
ruling on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's assets that might
force her out of office.
   The benchmark SET index was down 1.8 percent at
1,494.18 by 0435 GMT. The index hit an intraday low of 1,480.41,
the lowest in nearly two weeks, breaching key support levels for
the day.
     Other Southeast Asian stock markets edged slightly lower,
though by less than Bangkok, after weak U.S. data stoked concern
that a closely followed American jobs report later in the week
would signal slowing U.S. growth. 
    Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is
investigating possible inconsistencies in Yingluck's declaration
of assets involving a 30 million baht ($1.02 million) loan she
gave to a company run by her husband.
    "Most investors will await the result of the 30 million baht
loan case against Prime Minister Yingluck ..., which will
significantly impact investor confidence," Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said in a note on the market.
    Selling was broad-based and was led by banking and
telecom shares. 
    Broker Krungsri Securities said the index's fall below 1,530
indicated further downside risk to 1,500 or 1,495.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0418 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1490.33     -1.99%   -30.190
 SET 100 INDEX                    2199.84     -1.95%   -43.670
 SET 50 INDEX                     986.72      -1.79%   -17.950
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     984.2       -1.71%   -17.100
 SET ENERGY                       20321.5     -1.35%  -278.580
 SET BANK                         583.47       -1.9%   -11.290
 SET TELECOMS                     205.57      -1.96%    -4.100
 SET PROPERTY                     319.51      -3.49%   -11.540
 SET FINANCE                      1688.02     -3.28%   -57.320
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               6662848   19286803     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
  ($1 = 29.365 baht)   

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
