FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai stocks fall to 2-week low as baht surges
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 9, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks fall to 2-week low as baht surges

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's main stock index
 fell almost 1 percent to a two-week low of 1,478.29 on
Tuesday as the baht hit another 16-year high against the dollar,
raising concern about exports and possible measures by the
authorities to hold the currency down.
    Weakness in tourist sector stocks also played a part,
dealers said, although volume in general was low.
    Currency traders said the baht was being driven up
by investors borrowing yen cheaply and looking for
higher-yielding assets in Thailand. 
    "It seemed to be a combination of a strong baht and a
catch-up play. I think the early selling also reflected weakness
in Southeast Asia yesterday when the Thai market was closed,"
said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura
Securities. Monday was a public holiday in Thailand.
    Broker KGI Securities advised investors to avoid
tourism-related stocks after bird flu cases in China.
 
    Among underperformers, shares in airport operator Airports
of Thailand Pcl dropped nearly 4 percent to 111.5 baht
while hotel group Minor International Pcl lost 2.7
percent to 21.6 baht.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0412 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1480.35     -0.62%    -9.180
 SET 100 INDEX                    2180.05     -0.63%   -13.840
 SET 50 INDEX                     976.36      -0.62%    -6.120
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     970.1       -0.37%    -3.600
 SET ENERGY                       20252.85     0.14%    27.580
 SET BANK                         576.34      -1.23%    -7.160
 SET TELECOMS                     205.39      -0.63%    -1.310
 SET PROPERTY                     318.83      -0.74%    -2.380
 SET FINANCE                      1728.58     -0.25%    -4.370
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               4462509   12197207     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan
Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.