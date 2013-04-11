Thai SET index breaches 1,500 in light volume; telecoms lead

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's SET index was up 1.4 percent at 1,509.80 at the mid-session break of 0530 GMT in a holiday-thinned trade and amid bargain-hunting in dividend-yielding stocks. Telecommunications companies were among the major movers, with mobile phone operators Advanced Info Service Pcl and Shin Corp Pcl both gaining over 2 percent. About 4.8 million shares changed hands in the morning session, 28 percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions. Broker Phillip Securities expects possible profit-taking around 1,518 level. "In the run-up to long Songkran holiday, amid uncertainty in the Korean peninsular and concerns over possible baht measures, the market may be vulnerable to profit-taking to limit risk exposure ahead of the long weekend holiday," it said. The exchange will be closed on April 15-16 for holidays, resuming on April 17. Among bright spots, the telecoms subindex climbed 2.4 percent, led by a 3 percent gain in shares of mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service. Shares of the company were at 244 baht after rallying almost 5 percent over the past two sessions. Broker KGI Securities maintained its 'neutral' rating on the stock, with a target price of 260 baht, reflecting high dividend returns outweighing weak earnings growth. "We expect earnings growth to decline in the second quarter, underpinned by higher costs from the 3G rollout. The dividend yield remains the only attraction for investing in Advanced Info Service at 4.6 percent in 2013," it said in a report. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0611 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1509.8 1.31% 19.550 SET 100 INDEX 2227.83 1.34% 29.490 SET 50 INDEX 996.8 1.22% 12.030 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 993.4 0.95% 9.300 SET ENERGY 20540.44 0.55% 112.000 SET BANK 579.68 1.54% 8.780 SET TELECOMS 217.35 2.43% 5.160 SET PROPERTY 334.59 2.82% 9.170 SET FINANCE 1758.9 2.31% 39.760 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 4765704 23610589 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)