Thai SET index breaches 1,500 in light volume; telecoms lead
#Asia
April 11, 2013 / 6:40 AM / in 4 years

Thai SET index breaches 1,500 in light volume; telecoms lead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's SET index 
was up 1.4 percent at 1,509.80 at the mid-session break of 0530
GMT in a holiday-thinned trade and amid bargain-hunting in
dividend-yielding stocks. 
    Telecommunications companies were among the major movers,
with mobile phone operators Advanced Info Service Pcl 
and Shin Corp Pcl both gaining over 2 percent.
    About 4.8 million shares changed hands in the morning
session, 28 percent of a full day average over the past 30
sessions. Broker Phillip Securities expects possible
profit-taking around 1,518 level.
    "In the run-up to long Songkran holiday, amid uncertainty in
the Korean peninsular and concerns over possible baht measures,
the market may be vulnerable to profit-taking to limit risk
exposure ahead of the long weekend holiday," it said.
    The exchange will be closed on April 15-16 for holidays,
resuming on April 17.
    Among bright spots, the telecoms subindex climbed
2.4 percent, led by a 3 percent gain in shares of mobile phone
operator Advanced Info Service. Shares of the company were at
244 baht after rallying almost 5 percent over the past two
sessions.
    Broker KGI Securities maintained its 'neutral' rating on the
stock, with a target price of 260 baht, reflecting high dividend
returns outweighing weak earnings growth.
    "We expect earnings growth to decline in the second quarter,
underpinned by higher costs from the 3G rollout. The dividend
yield remains the only attraction for investing in Advanced Info
Service at 4.6 percent in 2013," it said in a report.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0611 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1509.8       1.31%    19.550
 SET 100 INDEX                    2227.83      1.34%    29.490
 SET 50 INDEX                     996.8        1.22%    12.030
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     993.4        0.95%     9.300
 SET ENERGY                       20540.44     0.55%   112.000
 SET BANK                         579.68       1.54%     8.780
 SET TELECOMS                     217.35       2.43%     5.160
 SET PROPERTY                     334.59       2.82%     9.170
 SET FINANCE                      1758.9       2.31%    39.760
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               4765704   23610589     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
