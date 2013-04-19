FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai stocks up on bank earnings, BTS Group fund's strong debut
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 19, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks up on bank earnings, BTS Group fund's strong debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index
 gained almost 1 percent, outpacing most other Southeast
Asian stocks, as banks gained after strong quarterly results and
as BTS Group Holdings PCL's infrastructure fund 
surged on debut. 
    Large cap banks such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl 
and Kasikornbank Pcl gained. Siam jumped 3 percent
after it reported a higher-than-expected January-March earnings
while Kasikornbank rose 1 percent ahead of its earnings release
expected later in the day.
    Caution over possible measures on a strong baht by
Thai authorities kept investors on the sidelines, said CIMB
Securities analyst Teerawut Kanniphakul.
    "The strong baht seems to be among market factors. Overall,
the index should continue to hold well above 1,500 level as
investors stick with defensive plays," he said.
    The exchange saw 4.6 million shares change hands so far on
the day, less than a third of the full-day average over the past
30 sessions.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0506 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1538.4       0.56%     8.640
 SET 100 INDEX                    2269.37      0.56%    12.620
 SET 50 INDEX                     1013.34      0.45%     4.510
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1008.6       0.15%     1.500
 SET ENERGY                       20328.61     0.12%    24.160
 SET BANK                         581.32       1.02%     5.870
 SET TELECOMS                     236.16      -0.04%    -0.100
 SET PROPERTY                     343.59       1.56%     5.290
 SET FINANCE                      1835.56      1.62%    29.220
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               4638473   25036216     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.