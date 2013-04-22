FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks near 3-week highs; banks outperform after Q1 earnings
April 22, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks near 3-week highs; banks outperform after Q1 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thai main index was up
0.7 percent to hover near a three-week high by midday, outpacing
most other stocks in Southeast Asia, as banks gained
after strong quarterly earnings, but concerns about possible
fund-raising hit large-cap CP All Pcl.
    "Most Thai banks reported better-than-expected first quarter
  results and should lead to strong sentiment ahead of
non-financial reporting to start very soon," KGI Securities
analyst  Rakpong Chaisuparakul wrote in a daily report.
    Among bright spots, shares in industrial conglomerate Siam
Cement Pcl jumped 4.3 percent to a three-week high of
482 baht ahead of its quarterly results due this week.
    Broker KGI said it expected Siam Cement to post a 26 percent
rise in January-March earnings due to improvement in all
segments.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0610 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1556.76      0.73%    11.300
 SET 100 INDEX                    2298.53      0.78%    17.860
 SET 50 INDEX                     1026.11      0.76%     7.750
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1023.1       0.59%     6.000
 SET ENERGY                       20328.13    -0.59%  -120.880
 SET BANK                         601.01       2.18%    12.840
 SET TELECOMS                     233.02      -0.15%    -0.360
 SET PROPERTY                     351.01       1.34%     4.640
 SET FINANCE                      1836.57      0.35%     6.390
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               5376550   30968230     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
