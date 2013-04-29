FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai stocks edge up; United Securities surges on stake sale hopes
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 29, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks edge up; United Securities surges on stake sale hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - Thai stocks edged slightly
higher at midday, in line with most Southeast Asian stocks, amid
selective buying in small caps such as United Securities Pcl
, boosted by hopes of a stake sale, but energy shares
fell along with weak oil prices. 
    Shares in brokerage firm United Securities surged 25 percent
after last week's 27 percent rally amid market talks about a
stake sale by major shareholder UOB Kay Hian Securities
(Thailand) Pcl, a brokerage source told Reuters.
    Among decliners, shares in the biggest energy firm PTT Pcl
 fell nearly 1 percent while top petrochemical firm PTT
Global Chemical Pcl lost 1.7 percent.
    Technical signs pointed to an uptrend of the main SET index
with key resistance lying at 1,600 level, Sasima Hattakitnikorn,
technical analyst at broker Phillip Securities, said.
    Analysts expect selective buying in an earnings season
although caution over the global outlook remains.
    "While the SET index should rise, its momentum will not be
very strong as some investors are waiting for a handful of
global macro factors this week," KGI Securities' Rakpong
Chaisuparakul wrote in a daily research note.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0606 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1583.71      0.05%     0.780
 SET 100 INDEX                    2342.04      0.09%     2.030
 SET 50 INDEX                     1045.58      0.07%     0.760
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1046.1       0.26%     2.700
 SET ENERGY                       20573.27     0.05%     9.320
 SET BANK                         602.64          0%     0.030
 SET TELECOMS                     240.8        0.37%     0.880
 SET PROPERTY                     361.78       0.04%     0.160
 SET FINANCE                      1951.66      1.11%    21.450
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               6858953   21807505     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn
in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.