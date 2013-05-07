FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks edge up; PTTGC, AIS strong ahead of results
May 7, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks edge up; PTTGC, AIS strong ahead of results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's benchmark SET index
 was up 0.6 percent at 0437 GMT amid selective buying in
large caps such as PTT Global Chemical Pcl and
Advanced Info Service Pcl ahead of their quarterly
earnings later in the day.
    Market sentiment was generally positive in line with broader
Asia. Traders expected a near-term correction around
1,600 partly due to selling pressure by domestic funds that will
be liquidated when an index target is hit.
    "Investors should look to take profits beyond 1,600. The
index may not be able to hold firmly there partly because of a
set of selling orders by trigger funds," broker Tisco Securities
said in its daily report.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0437 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1588.24      0.59%     9.290
 SET 100 INDEX                    2348.69       0.7%    16.360
 SET 50 INDEX                     1050.84      0.78%     8.140
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1053.2       0.91%     9.500
 SET ENERGY                       20961.8      0.18%    37.690
 SET BANK                         601.96       0.82%     4.870
 SET TELECOMS                     241.72       0.17%     0.410
 SET PROPERTY                     356.19       0.32%     1.130
 SET FINANCE                      2005.16      1.17%    23.190
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               2898230   16988398     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)

