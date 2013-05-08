FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks hit 19-1/2 year highs; Q1 results lift mood
May 8, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Thai stocks hit 19-1/2 year highs; Q1 results lift mood

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Thai stocks gained on Wednesday
to their highest level in almost 19-1/2 years after strong
quarterly results from the likes of mobile phone operator
Advanced Info Service Pcl boosted hopes for the rest
of the earnings season.
     Thailand's benchmark SET index was up nearly 1
percent at 1,612.19 in morning trade.
    Technical indicators point to near term-upside, with the
index seen testing chart resistance levels of 1,616 and then
1,630 on earnings hopes, broker Thanachart Securities said.
    Companies are due to report quarterly earnings through
mid-May.
    "Most Thai first quarter earnings releases have surprised on
the upside, notably in energy and petrochemical space, and will
be a driver for the market in the short-term," KGI Securities
strategist Rakpong Chaisuparakul wrote in a daily report.
    "However, it remains uncertain whether that momentum will
persist in the second quarter given the recent turbulence in
commodity prices," the broker said.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0439 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1613.27      0.76%    12.120
 SET 100 INDEX                    2389.86       0.8%    19.050
 SET 50 INDEX                     1069.4       0.76%     8.030
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1072         0.41%     4.400
 SET ENERGY                       21333.49     0.62%   132.410
 SET BANK                         609.92       0.81%     4.900
 SET TELECOMS                     251.82        2.7%     6.620
 SET PROPERTY                     360.49      -0.14%    -0.520
 SET FINANCE                      2013.84      0.56%    11.160
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               3798433   20312188     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
