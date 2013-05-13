Thai stocks weak in subdued trade; baht meeting awaited

BANGKOK, May 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index was down 0.4 percent at 0459 GMT as investors took profits in recent gainers such as Thai Airways International Pcl , though trading was broadly subdued as officials meet to discuss the baht's strength. Traders expect the market to be range-bound later in the day, as they await the outcome of the meeting and a possible impact on Thai monetary policies. "In the short term, stocks expected to report impressive first-quarter earnings are still interesting," Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a daily report. Thai Airways shares fell 1.6 percent, erasing earlier gains that sent its shares to their highest since June 2011 after the national carrier reported a 58 percent rise in quarterly net profit. Among outperformers, shares in Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl gained almost 1 percent after the hospital firm reported higher first-quarter earnings due to good operating margins. Listed firms are due to release their January-March earnings by this week. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0459 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1616.42 -0.37% -6.060 SET 100 INDEX 2391.93 -0.45% -10.760 SET 50 INDEX 1071.15 -0.46% -4.980 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1075.4 -0.48% -5.200 SET ENERGY 21621.03 -0.4% -86.360 SET BANK 606.64 -0.56% -3.430 SET TELECOMS 254.6 -1.68% -4.340 SET PROPERTY 363.09 -0.03% -0.100 SET FINANCE 2008.41 -0.3% -6.110 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 5787490 17878055 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)