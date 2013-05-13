FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks weak in subdued trade; baht meeting awaited
#Asia
May 13, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Thai stocks weak in subdued trade; baht meeting awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index
 was down 0.4 percent at 0459 GMT as investors took
profits in recent gainers such as Thai Airways International Pcl
, though trading was broadly subdued as officials meet
to discuss the baht's strength.
    Traders expect the market to be range-bound later in the
day, as they await the outcome of the meeting and a possible
impact on Thai monetary policies.  
    "In the short term, stocks expected to report impressive
first-quarter earnings are still interesting," Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said in a daily report.
    Thai Airways shares fell 1.6 percent, erasing earlier gains
that sent its shares to their highest since June 2011 after the
national carrier reported a 58 percent rise in quarterly net
profit. 
    Among outperformers, shares in Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl
 gained almost 1 percent after the hospital firm reported
higher first-quarter earnings due to good operating margins. 
    Listed firms are due to release their January-March earnings
by this week.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0459 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1616.42     -0.37%    -6.060
 SET 100 INDEX                    2391.93     -0.45%   -10.760
 SET 50 INDEX                     1071.15     -0.46%    -4.980
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1075.4      -0.48%    -5.200
 SET ENERGY                       21621.03     -0.4%   -86.360
 SET BANK                         606.64      -0.56%    -3.430
 SET TELECOMS                     254.6       -1.68%    -4.340
 SET PROPERTY                     363.09      -0.03%    -0.100
 SET FINANCE                      2008.41      -0.3%    -6.110
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               5787490   17878055     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

