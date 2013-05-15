FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks at over 19-year high; large caps lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index
 rose to a fresh 19-year high of 1,632.93 by midday, amid
gains elsewhere in Southeast Asia, as investors built up
positions in large caps and dividend-yielding stocks, following
a good set of first-quarter results.
    Telecoms and banking shares outperformed, with a rally in
top mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service Pcl 
and the biggest bank by market value, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
.
    "The overall directional bias may remain to the upside for
Thai stocks," said analyst Sasima Hattakitnikorn of Phillip
Securities. Continued foreign buying and renewed buying interest
from domestic institutions were among market boosts, she said.
    For trading value by investor type, click 
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0558 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1632.93      0.58%     9.450
 SET 100 INDEX                    2417.43      0.66%    15.780
 SET 50 INDEX                     1082.19      0.73%     7.840
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1085.7        0.7%     7.500
 SET ENERGY                       21648.16     0.71%   152.100
 SET BANK                         622.26       1.11%     6.820
 SET TELECOMS                     256.09       0.99%     2.500
 SET PROPERTY                     363.85       0.01%     0.040
 SET FINANCE                      2055.22      2.45%    49.230
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               8169705   27015049     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

