Thai stocks at over 19-year high; large caps lead

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index rose to a fresh 19-year high of 1,632.93 by midday, amid gains elsewhere in Southeast Asia, as investors built up positions in large caps and dividend-yielding stocks, following a good set of first-quarter results. Telecoms and banking shares outperformed, with a rally in top mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service Pcl and the biggest bank by market value, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl . "The overall directional bias may remain to the upside for Thai stocks," said analyst Sasima Hattakitnikorn of Phillip Securities. Continued foreign buying and renewed buying interest from domestic institutions were among market boosts, she said. For trading value by investor type, click ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0558 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1632.93 0.58% 9.450 SET 100 INDEX 2417.43 0.66% 15.780 SET 50 INDEX 1082.19 0.73% 7.840 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1085.7 0.7% 7.500 SET ENERGY 21648.16 0.71% 152.100 SET BANK 622.26 1.11% 6.820 SET TELECOMS 256.09 0.99% 2.500 SET PROPERTY 363.85 0.01% 0.040 SET FINANCE 2055.22 2.45% 49.230 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 8169705 27015049 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)