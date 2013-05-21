FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks nearly flat; laggard energy shares outperform
#Asia
May 21, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Thai stocks nearly flat; laggard energy shares outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index
 was nearly unchanged at 1,643.87, a near 19-1/2 year
high, at 0440 GMT amid selling in recent gainers such as
telecoms and banks, but strong oil prices lured
buyers to laggard energy shares.
    Selective buying in large-cap energy stocks such as PTT Pcl
 and PTT Global Chemical Pcl would help
underpin market sentiment, analyst Kasamapon Hamnilrat of
Krungsri Securities said in a report.
    "The petrochemical sector, at 10.3 times forward
price-to-earnings, and energy sector, at 10.2 times forward
price-to-earnings, are laggards both in relative price and
valuation terms compared to the SET and other big-cap sectors,"
she said.
    The broader SET index trades at 15.09 times forward
price-to-earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0440 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1643.87      0.03%     0.470
 SET 100 INDEX                    2435.68     -0.05%    -1.130
 SET 50 INDEX                     1091.54     -0.07%    -0.730
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1092.7      -0.15%    -1.600
 SET ENERGY                       21745.22     0.08%    16.900
 SET BANK                         612.53      -0.35%    -2.170
 SET TELECOMS                     267.6       -0.86%    -2.310
 SET PROPERTY                     369.99       0.72%     2.640
 SET FINANCE                      2104.64      0.87%    18.250
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               3678289   21180285     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

