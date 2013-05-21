Thai stocks nearly flat; laggard energy shares outperform

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index was nearly unchanged at 1,643.87, a near 19-1/2 year high, at 0440 GMT amid selling in recent gainers such as telecoms and banks, but strong oil prices lured buyers to laggard energy shares. Selective buying in large-cap energy stocks such as PTT Pcl and PTT Global Chemical Pcl would help underpin market sentiment, analyst Kasamapon Hamnilrat of Krungsri Securities said in a report. "The petrochemical sector, at 10.3 times forward price-to-earnings, and energy sector, at 10.2 times forward price-to-earnings, are laggards both in relative price and valuation terms compared to the SET and other big-cap sectors," she said. The broader SET index trades at 15.09 times forward price-to-earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0440 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1643.87 0.03% 0.470 SET 100 INDEX 2435.68 -0.05% -1.130 SET 50 INDEX 1091.54 -0.07% -0.730 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1092.7 -0.15% -1.600 SET ENERGY 21745.22 0.08% 16.900 SET BANK 612.53 -0.35% -2.170 SET TELECOMS 267.6 -0.86% -2.310 SET PROPERTY 369.99 0.72% 2.640 SET FINANCE 2104.64 0.87% 18.250 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 3678289 21180285 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)