FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai stocks fall to two-week low before long weekend
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 23, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks fall to two-week low before long weekend

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index
 was down 1.6 percent at midday, underperforming others
in Southeast Asia, as investors cashed in on recently rallying
shares ahead of a three-day weekend and the central bank's
policy rate review next week. 
    Sentiment was broadly weak on worries in Asia about a
reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus. Local brokers said the Thai
stock market also saw some technical-led selling after the SET
index failed to rally pass a psychological level of 1,650.
    The SET index was at 1,605.12, its lowest level since May 7.
    "Any rebound will be limited after U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated his dovish view in his
testimony to Congress yesterday ... interest rate decision and
baht measures next Wednesday remain key internal factors to
watch," broker Phillip Securities said in a report.
    Among losers, shares in Kasikornbank Pcl dropped
3.2 percent. Airports of Thailand Pcl slid 3.2 percent
to 164.5 baht. It hit a record high of 173.5 baht on Monday
boosted by strong quarterly results. 
    The Thai stock market is shut on Friday, and will reopen on
Monday.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0559 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1605.12      -1.6%   -26.150
 SET 100 INDEX                    2371.11     -1.81%   -43.730
 SET 50 INDEX                     1062.31     -1.79%   -19.380
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1060        -1.99%   -21.500
 SET ENERGY                       21318.98    -1.73%  -376.090
 SET BANK                         594.18       -2.2%   -13.350
 SET TELECOMS                     260.59      -1.39%    -3.660
 SET PROPERTY                     358.37      -1.62%    -5.890
 SET FINANCE                      2101.37     -1.11%   -23.590
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               5316111   34119198     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.