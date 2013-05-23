FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks extend losses on day after Fed, China data
May 23, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks extend losses on day after Fed, China data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's benchmark SET index
 fell as much as 3 percent in afternoon session, joining
Asian and global shares on concerns over the future of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus and weak Chinese factory
data. 
    Index heavyweight energy and banking shares 
came under heavy selling pressure, with Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
 and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl each
sliding more than 3 percent.  
      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0747 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1593.48     -2.32%   -37.790
 SET 100 INDEX                    2354.5       -2.5%   -60.340
 SET 50 INDEX                     1055.38     -2.43%   -26.310
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1052.4      -2.69%   -29.100
 SET ENERGY                       21150.42    -2.51%  -544.650
 SET BANK                         589.38      -2.99%   -18.150
 SET TELECOMS                     260.52      -1.41%    -3.730
 SET PROPERTY                     354.68      -2.63%    -9.580
 SET FINANCE                      2079.1      -2.16%   -45.860
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               7994703   46973352     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

