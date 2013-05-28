FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks edge up; property strong on rate cut expectations
May 28, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks edge up; property strong on rate cut expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) - Thai stocks edged up, paring
Monday's losses, led by property shares such as Land &
Houses Pcl, amid expectations the central bank would cut
a policy rate on Wednesday. 
    Weaker-than-expected factory data for April, released
earlier in the day, increased the chances of a rate cut,
economists said. 
    "If the MPC cuts the rate by 50 basis points, we expect high
profit taking on long-term bonds, the baht to weaken and high
foreign capital to flow back into the stock market," broker
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
    The SET index was expected to rise to 1,610 later in
the day, it said.
    The index was up 0.8 percent at 1,606.
    1122 am (0421 GMT) 
    
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0413 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1607.6       0.91%    14.500
 SET 100 INDEX                    2373.28      0.92%    21.570
 SET 50 INDEX                     1062.97       0.9%     9.470
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1062.4       1.23%    12.900
 SET ENERGY                       21349.94     0.27%    56.760
 SET BANK                         587.57       0.72%     4.180
 SET TELECOMS                     263.32       1.69%     4.380
 SET PROPERTY                     356.72       1.32%     4.630
 SET FINANCE                      2132.47      1.35%    28.390
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               3258983   16166581     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

